Backlash: Lawless Oakland Mayor Slammed for Crying Wolf as ICE Raids Fail to Happen

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is facing a backlash from residents and supporters of illegal aliens after she warned the public Saturday about raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials that never happened.

“Earlier today, I learned from multiple credible sources that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing to conduct an operation in the Bay Area, including Oakland, starting as soon as within the next 24 hours,” Schaaf said on Saturday.

But there were no large-scale raids. ICE arrested eleven people in Northern California, according to Bay Area public radio station KQED, but it was not clear if that was related to Schaaf’s warning.

As a result, the surprise that greeted Schaaf’s original warning has “turned to confusion and anger as large-scale immigration sweeps did not materialize,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

Schaaf has a history of radical statements and positions, from declaring she would be prepared to go to jail to resist the Trump administration’s crackdown on sanctuary cities, to asking Oakland residents to make room in their homes for homeless people.

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *