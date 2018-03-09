Soldier’s Medal awarded to Special Forces member who saved 2 lives in North Carolina

A Special Forces soldier stationed at Fort Bragg received the Army’s highest honor for heroism outside of combat this week.

The service member, identified only as Staff Sgt. Adams, received the Soldier’s Medal after saving the lives of two people who were involved in a fiery crash in North Carolina in October 2016, the Fayetteville Observer reported.

“It takes a special person to do what he did,” said Army Maj. Crocker, acting commander of the 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group.

Adams, part of that group, was not identified by his first name because of the nature of his job.

“The only thing I could really think about was the people in the vehicle,” Staff Sgt. Adams said, two years after he leapt into action to save two people following a deadly crash on U.S. 64 near Asheboro.https://t.co/MESknB2boM — FayettevilleObserver (@fayobserver) March 6, 2018

"Staff Sgt. Adams saw four of his fellow human beings in desperate need of help," Crocker said. "And in trying to save them, proved that the Army's "capacity to do good in this world is not limited to the battlefield."

