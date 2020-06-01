Trump unloads on governors over protest response, calls them ‘weak’

President Trump unloaded on governors in a phone call Monday over how they’ve responded to protests and riots across the country following the death of George Floyd, calling them “weak” and urging them to “dominate.”

“Most of you are weak,” Trump said. “You have to arrest people.”

“You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time,” he said, according to a senior staffer in a governor’s office who was listening to the call. “They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate.”

Trump, on the call with governors, law enforcement and national security officials, also told local leaders they “have to get much tougher” on protesters. Trump also promised to “clamp down” on protests in D.C.

“You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again,” said Trump. “We’re doing it in Washington, D.C. We’re going to do something that people haven’t seen before.”

He urged cities like New York, Philadelphia and Los Angeles to take similar measures.

The president urged governors to call up the National Guard, crediting them for helping deescalate the situation in Minneapolis. He told the governors they were making themselves “look like fools” for not calling up more of the National Guard as a show for force on city streets.

Attorney General Bill Barr, who was also on the call, told governors a joint terrorist task force would to track the agitators. He told local officials to “dominate” the streets and not react to crowds but “go after troublemakers.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --