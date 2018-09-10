Entertainment Politics
WATCH: BROADWAY LEGEND CAROLE COOKE ON TRUMP ‘WHERE’S JOHN WILKES BOOTH WHEN YOU NEED HIM?’ (Video)
Legendary Broadway star Carole Cook said something so shocking when asked about Donald Trump — “Where’s John Wilkes Booth when you need him?”
Cook and her husband were leaving Craig’s in WeHo Sunday night when our photog asked about a performance of “Frozen” last week, when a member of the audience unfurled a banner that read, “Trump 2020.” An actor onstage ripped it from the guy’s hands and threw it off stage.
It appears Cooke may have met Wilkes Booth. READ MORE: