    True Pundit

    Entertainment Politics

    Rumors Swirl After Former First Lady Spends Evening in Pajamas With Rock Legend Springsteen

    Posted on by
    Share:

    While Barack Obama was railing against President Trump last week, his wife ditched him for pajamas and Bruce Springsteen.

    The optics here are somewhat bizarre, especially since Michelle Obama vacated for Spain just weeks ago on a whim, leaving Barack alone too in the U.S.

    Now she’s hanging out in what appears to be nothing more than pajamas with rocker Bruce Springsteen? In New York City? Could it have something to do with this Tweet?

    Per the Daily Mail:

    Michelle Obama got the VIP treatment at a Bruce Springsteen show on Thursday in New York City.

    The former first lady, 54, was seen leaving with the musician, 68, after he performed his show Springsteen on Broadway.

    Bruce, a longtime friend and supporter of the Obamas, left the Walter Kerr Theatre at the same time as Michelle, dressed in a T-shirt and a pair of jeans, teamed with a black leather jacket and worn-out shoes.

    Bizarre, folks.

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: