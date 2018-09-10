WATCH: Benghazi Hero Tanto Doubles Down on Obama’s Betrayal: ‘I wanted to reach through the screen and grab him and choke him’ (Video)

The same leftist twerps who support the ostracization, harassment, assault and murder of conservatives cried foul this weekend when Benghazi hero Kris “Tanto” Paronto admitted he wants to choke former President Barack Hussein Obama like a boa constrictor wrapped around his neck.

Paronto expressed this quite relatable desire while speaking with Fox News host Pete Hegseth this Sunday about the despicable lies Obama had told during a speech delivered Friday in Illinois.

In that speech the former president dismissed the GOP-led Congress’s justified investigation into the Benghazi terror attack as politically motivated and referenced “wild conspiracy theories” surrounding the whole affair. READ MORE:

