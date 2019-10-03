Michael Goodwin wants Obama’s White House phone calls released following Trump impeachment inquiry

As President Trump faces an impeachment inquiry over how he handled a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin said he wants to see former President Barack Obama‘s calls with world leaders for a proper comparison.

“There’s a lot about these calls that are strange, in the sense that we have no basis for comparison. We don’t know what presidents say to foreign leaders,” he told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday.

“Only under Donald Trump have we gotten these transcripts either released or leaked. And I would love to know what did Barack Obama say to the Iranians? What did he say to the Russians?” Goodwin continued. “I suspect a lot of these calls have innocuous chatter because you have two leaders, each with their own domestic politics issues.”

Goodwin said calls between world leaders likely center on minor complaints and the intense demands of the job, as opposed to anything heinous or criminal.

“They probably have these kind of group gripe sessions sometimes where they share horror stories about their own politics,” he said. “I don’t think anything in this call is outrageous.” – READ MORE