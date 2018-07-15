British tabloid hits Trump for sitting in Churchill’s chair: ‘How dare you’

British tabloid the Daily Mirror used its front page on Saturday to hit President Trump for sitting in former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s chair.

“How dare you,” the headline on the Mirror’s front page reads over an image of Trump striking a pose in the chair.

“You insult our country, attack our [National Health Service], embarrass our Queen, undermine our ‘special relationship,’ humiliate our [prime minister]…and then smugly pose in Winston Churchill’s armchair,” the front page states.

The Mirror also published a report quoting British Labour leaders criticizing the image of Trump sitting in Churchill’s armchair, which White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted out on Thursday. – READ MORE

Before meeting with Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister May Friday, President Trump took a seat in Winston Churchill’s chair at Chequers. Chequers is Winston Churchill’s longtime estate. Press secretary Sarah Sanders took a photo of Trump sitting gingerly in the chair.

.@POTUS sits in Winston Churchill’s chair as a guest of Prime Minister May at Chequers. pic.twitter.com/Wv2nrLMnQP — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) July 13, 2018

From one racist piece of shit to something even worse. https://t.co/k2NvDy0m4f — mike needs an early night (@MikeDiver) July 13, 2018

Awfully big chair for such a small man. https://t.co/gLxi0WtsIW — Fernando Espuelas (@EspuelasVox) July 13, 2018

As is the case with many seemingly harmless things the President does, however, the photo hit a nerve on the left. Twitter users called it the “top five worst photos I’ve ever seen” and called Trump a Nazi. – READ MORE

