Trump on Russia indictment: Why didn’t Obama do something?

President Trump on Saturday reacted to the indictment of 12 Russian military officers “for conspiring to interfere with the 2016 presidential election” by blaming former President Obama and the “deep state.”

The stories you heard about the 12 Russians yesterday took place during the Obama Administration, not the Trump Administration. Why didn’t they do something about it, especially when it was reported that President Obama was informed by the FBI in September, before the Election? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

“The stories you heard about the 12 Russians yesterday took place during the Obama Administration, not the Trump Administration,” he tweeted from Scotland. “Why didn’t they do something about it, especially when it was reported that President Obama was informed by the FBI in September, before the Election?” – READ MORE

The White House on Friday said the indictment of 12 Russians for hacking Democratic officials during the 2016 election is “consistent” with President Trump’s claim his campaign did not collude with Moscow’s election meddling.

“Today’s charges include no allegations of knowing involvement by anyone on the campaign and no allegations that the alleged hacking affected the election result,” White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters said in a statement. “This is consistent with what we have been saying all along.”

The statement is the White House’s first official reaction to the indictment, which will complicate Trump’s planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. – READ MORE

Rosenstein held a presser Friday and confirmed the DNC server was never hacked.

Rather, the DNC emails were obtained through a “spear phishing” email scam which THOUSANDS of others, including Republicans fell for.

Rosenstein said there is no allegation in this indictment that any American citizen committed a crime.

DAG Rosenstein also said the so-called Russian interference did not change the vote count nor did it affect the outcome of the election.

“There is no allegation that the conspiracy changed the vote count or affected any election result. The special counsel’s investigation is ongoing,” Rosenstein said.

Rosenstein also confirmed Russian interference did not affect the outcome of the election the last time the Special Counsel rolled out a junk indictment in February.

Interestingly, Rosenstein also did not name the political parties affected by the ‘hacking’ or ‘interference’….he said to think “patriotically.”- READ MORE

