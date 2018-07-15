Crime Entertainment
‘F**k Donald Trump’ Rapper YG Charged with Felony Robbery
California Gangster Rap Star Yg Was Arrested On Thursday And Charged With Felony Robbery, According To Tmz.
TMZ reports: Vegas police tell us … the incident went down in late May at the Cosmopolitan around 4 AM, after a man approached YG and asked for a pic but was turned away by his crew. We’re told the guy told YG he’s not a real celeb … and casino’s surveillance footage shows YG retaliating by yanking a chain off his neck.
We’re told the chain fell to the ground, and YG is then seen on video picking up the necklace pendant — valued somewhere between $3,000 and $9,000 — before taking off.
The crooner — whose real name is Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson — made headline during the 2016 presidential campaign with the release of his hit song “Fuck Donald Trump.” – READ MORE
Comedian George Lopez has made no secret of his hatred for President Donald Trump.
On Tuesday, the former late-night host showed up at Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for a bottom-of-the-barrel publicity stunt.
With cameras rolling, Lopez reached for his zipper, held a bottle of water to his crotch and pantomimed urinating on the president’s star. – READ MORE
