British robbery suspect apparently tried to use pair of glasses to trick police

A robbery suspect in England thought he could evade authorities with a new look: a pair of glasses.

David Springthorpe, 30, was wanted for allegedly shoplifting and violating a court order when he recently came into contact with a police officer in South Normanton. A “short chase” ensued, and he was detained, authorities said.

Springthorpe – a white man with blue eyes, brown hair, wide ears, and a notable neck tattoo – tried to disguise himself by wearing a pair of black-rimmed glasses. That, the Alfreton Police wrote on Facebook Tuesday “was not quite cunning enough to outsmart the team!” – READ MORE