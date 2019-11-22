Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu accuses opponents of ‘attempted coup’ after corruption charges

Israeli‘s prime minister accused his opponents of trying to carry out an “attempted coup” against him after he was formally charged Thursday in a series of corruption cases.

Benjamin Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three different scandals — the first time a sitting prime minister is charged with a crime in Israel.

The allegations against him include suspicions that he accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in champagne and cigars from billionaire friends, offered to trade favors with a newspaper publisher, and used his influence to help a wealthy telecom magnate in exchange for favorable coverage on a popular news site.

“A day in which the attorney general decides to serve an indictment against a seated prime minister for serious crimes of corrupt governance is a heavy and sad day, for the Israeli public and for me personally,” Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit told reporters Thursday. – READ MORE