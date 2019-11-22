Fiona Hill Penned Washington Post Op-ed Against Giving Ukraine Weapons in 2015

Dr. Fiona Hill told the impeachment inquiry Thursday that she was concerned that a hold on aid might endanger Ukraine’s security. But in a 2015 Washington Post op-ed, Hill argued against giving Ukraine any lethal weapons.

Hill was testifying in the seventh public hearing in the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry. As she had in her closed-door deposition last month, Hill said she was concerned about Ukraine’s security and stability as it defended itself against Russia. In that context, she — and others — were worried about a hold on security.

But Hill also had to admit that she co-authored an op-ed in 2015, when she was working at the left-wing Brookings Institution think tank, in which she opposed sending weapons to help Ukraine.

(…)

Hill explained that once she entered the Trump administration in April 2017, she saw that there was a proper "plan" in place for military assistance. "[E]verybody changes their mind, you know, and kind of learns things. I, you know, was basically persuaded that, you know, this was actualty worth doing," she told the committee in her deposition.