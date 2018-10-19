British ‘First Man’ Star Claire Foy Compares Trump to ‘Giant Penis of America’

First Man Actress Claire Foy Said In A Wide-ranging Profile Published Wednesday That “d.c. Is Where The Giant Penis Of America Lives…in More Ways Than One.”

While walking around Washington, D.C., Claire Foy saw the Washington monument and told The Hollywood Reporter, “All powerful! D.C. is where the giant penis of America lives … in more ways than one.”

The actress also told THR that she fantasized about physically attacking a man who questioned the #MeToo movement. According to the article, a man appeared outside of the Supreme Court during an anti-Kavanaugh protest the weekend that he was confirmed holding a sign that said “#MeTooFraud.” Foy later recalls that moment to THR, saying that the sign made her want to “violently hurt” the man holding it.

“Which is obviously bad. I can’t. Because he’s a lot stronger than I am,” she added, also saying that violence would, “completely undermine my position.”- READ MORE