AWFUL: Sex Assault Victim Named In Heitkamp Ad Says She Now Fears For Her Safety

One of the victims of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp’s (D-ND) shocking campaign ad, which revealed the names of sexual and domestic assault victims without their permission as part of an “open letter” to her opponent, says she’s in fear for her safety after Heitkamp exposed her name and the city where she lives.

The victim, who wishes to remain anonymous (of course), spoke to KFYR-TV, a North Dakota Fox affiliate, about her ordeal.

“There are people that I’m in hiding from when these actions happened to me when I was a teenager. My name being blasted out there, you know, especially I didn’t realize this until this morning that the town that I live in was also posted on this,” the woman told the news outlet.

Several other women, who say they’ve suffered irreparable harm after being exposed as victims of domestic and sexual assault, say they are considering a lawsuit against Heitkamp and her campaign for causing them damage. KFYR-TV noted that a number of other women told them they were “afraid for their lives.” – READ MORE