Bribery crux of impeachment proceedings against President Trump noticeably absent from impeachment articles

Democrats announced late Monday they would file two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, one for abuse of power and another for obstructing Congress.

Noticeably absent are charges of bribery, the crux of the impeachment proceedings.

Indeed, House Democrats launched their impeachment inquiry on the basis of accusations that Trump engaged in a quid pro quo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, threatening to withhold U.S. aid if Ukraine did not publicly announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

But quid pro quo’s are not necessarily illegal; what is illegal, however, is bribery.

In fact, the House Judiciary Committee released a report over the weekend previewing the possibility that the committee would file impeachment articles against Trump. Included in the report was a charge of bribery.