CNN Forced to Correct 2017 Manafort Bombshell Following IG Report

CNN amended a 2017 article claiming the FBI wiretapped former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort after the Justice Department released a report refuting the story.

“On December 9, 2019, the Justice Department Inspector General released a report regarding the opening of the investigation on Russian election interference and Donald Trump’s campaign,” reads the Monday editor’s note. “In the report, the IG contradicts what CNN was told in 2017, noting that the FBI team overseeing the investigation did not seek FISA surveillance of Paul Manafort.”

The original report from CNN journalists Evan Perez, Shimon Prokupecz, and Pamela Brown went into great detail about the supposed FBI wiretapping of Manafort. The journalists wrote that it began in 2014, ended in 2016 for lack of evidence, and then was restarted in 2017 after investigators obtained a new FISA warrant. – READ MORE