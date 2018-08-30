Brett Kavanaugh, History’s Greatest Monster, Liked Basketball More Than Politics In College

It took two AP reporters to discover that, shockingly, Kavanaugh preferred talking about basketball over politics while at Yale.

“In some ways, Kavanaugh was like many Yale students of his time: a product of a high-powered East Coast prep school who majored in history, then Yale’s most popular major, and headed for law school after graduating in 1987,” the AP wrote. “Interviews with more than a dozen people who knew him in college and Yale Law School draw a portrait of a serious, but not showy student and sports lover whose drive and competitiveness helped him both on the court and in the classroom.”

They interviewed “more than a dozen people” to learn: 1) he probably would have preferred to be an NBA player, 2) he belonged to an all-male “senior society” called Truth and Courage, 3) he wasn’t outspoken about his political views, and 4) he keeps in touch with his law-school housemates. – READ MORE

Columbia Journalism Review (CJR), which usually focuses on industry news and professional ethics, calling itself “the voice of journalism,” is now actively urging journalists to throw out their ethics to stop Brett Kavanaugh from being confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Todd Gitlin, chair of the Columbia Journalism School’s interdisciplinary Ph.D program in communication, wrote at CJR that while working with Kenneth Starr as he investigated Vince Foster’s death and President Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky, Kavanaugh may have leaked privileged information to the press.

“To my mind, if Kavanaugh leaked from Starr’s office and is covering that up, he is ethically disqualified to serve on the Supreme Court,” Gitlin wrote. “Reporters owe us, and the Senate, information that helps determine who deserves a spot on the highest bench in the land.”

Gitlin has no evidence that Kavanaugh leaked privileged information, only that he spoke to the press at times — which Kavanaugh himself has acknowledged. – READ MORE