WATCH: Kanye West Responded to Kimmel’s Question on If Trump ‘Cares About Black People’ — His Answer Was Spot On

A few weeks ago, television host, Jimmy Kimmel, asked rapper and supporter of President Donald Trump, Kanye West, if he believed that the president “cares about black people.”

Kimmel cut to a commercial before West could answer. Now, he has an answer for Kimmel and it is spot on.

During an interview with Chicago's WGCI, West stated: "I feel that he cares about the way black people feel about him, and he would like for black people to like him like they did when he was cool in the rap songs and all this. He will do the things that are necessary to make that happen because he's got an ego like all the rest of us, and he wants to be the greatest president, and he knows that he can't be the greatest president without the acceptance of the black community. So it's something that he's gonna work towards, but we're gonna have to speak to him."

While appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday, rapper Kanye Westsaid he faced initial pushback over his support for President Donald Trump and took about a year and a half before regaining his confidence to take a strong stand.

“Just as a musician, African-American, guy out in Hollywood — you know, all these different things — everyone tried to pick my candidate for me,” he told the show’s host, Jimmy Kimmel.

He added that people told him he couldn’t express his support out loud or he would face the end of his career and “get kicked out” of the black community.

“It took me a year and a half to stand up and put on the hat,” he said, apparently referring to the “Make America Great Again” hat that prompted a rebuke from fellow rapper Snoop Dogg:

The move, West added, wasn't so much about Trump's policies. It was more about "overcoming fear and doing what you felt no matter anyone said and saying, 'you can't bully me,' liberals can't bully me, news can't bully me, the hip-hop community — they can't bully me."