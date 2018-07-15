Brett Kavanaugh Fought the Clinton/Castro Kidnapping of Elian Gonzalez back to Stalinist Cuba

If we needed more proof (atop the media panic) that President Trump nominated the right SCOTUS candidate here it is:

“Kavanaugh represented, on a pro bono basis, six-year-old Elian Gonzalez after the Immigration and Naturalization Service decided to return him to Cuba. Kavanaugh was among a series of lawyers who sought legal injunctions to stop INS…from sending the boy back to Cuba…”

Whoops! I already hear the caterwauling about “separating immigrant children from their parents!” So let’s clear that up first:

The genuine issue during the Elian Gonzalez circus had NOTHING to do with “parental rights,” as the Castro/Fake News Media/ Democrat propaganda campaign claimed (and many half-wits swallowed.) Instead it was: should a mass-murdering, terror-sponsoring foreign dictator trample on the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights with the compliance of a U.S. president.

Well, a Clinton was in the White House. So naturally, despite the best efforts of people like Brett Kavanaugh, the communist dictator whose lifelong dream was to nuke the U.S., whose own “courts” channeled Stalin’s during the Great Terror, and whose sidekick Che Guevara boasted that “judicial procedures are an archaic bourgeois detail” –the whims of this mass-murdering international terrorist and criminal easily prevailed over the U.S. Constitution.

After all, even lifelong liberal Democrats like Alan Dershowitz and Harvard‘s Lawrence Tribe gagged at the unconstitutionality of Elian’s kidnapping by the INS (on Fidel Castro’s orders as obeyed by Bill Clinton and transmitted to Eric Holder, Janet Reno and ultimately the INS.)

“They (the Clinton administration) acted lawlessly. They should have gotten a court order. They didn`t go for a court order because they knew they couldn`t get one. It`s a dangerous day for all Americans. (Alan Dershowitz, April 25, 2000.) – READ MORE

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., signaled he is aiming for the Senate to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by October.

“The timetable typically for recent Supreme Court justices, if we stuck to that timetable and I intend to, would give us an opportunity to get this new justice on the court by the first of October,” McConnell said in Kentucky on Friday.

He also anticipates that confirmation hearings will begin “in late August or early September,” and predicted that there’s “only a fairly small number of people who are genuinely undecided” and will determine how to vote following the hearings.

McConnell’s comments come after the White House encouraged the Senate earlier this week to confirm Kavanaugh in the next 66 days, which falls in the middle of September. – READ MORE

