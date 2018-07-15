Assange could soon be evicted from London embassy

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange may soon be evicted from the London embassy that has sheltered him for the last six years.

New Ecuadorean president Lenin Moreno – who has called Assange a “stone in the shoe” – dismisses him as a problem he inherited from his predecessor.

\Assange claimed the charges were part of a U.S. plot to discredit him for WikiLeaks disclosures that embarrassed the Obama administration.

Bur Ecuador’s new government, which has cut off his Internet access and banned most visitors, isn’t buying the story.

Assange believes he will be extradited to the United States if he leaves the London embassy – a fear that may have been heightened by indictments filed Friday by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. – READ MORE

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is willing to meet with Rep. Adam Schiff(D-Calif.), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, to prove there was “no collusion,” according to an intermediary who spoke with MSNBC.

New York radio personality Randy Credico told MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Friday that Assange told him he is willing to be interviewed by Schiff to prove there was no collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

“He’s ready to show that there was no collusion … he’s willing to sit with Schiff and be interviewed,” Credico said.

Credico said Assange wants to talk to Schiff because “he can clear it all up.” – READ MORE

