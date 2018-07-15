WATCH: ‘Compassionate’ Anti-ICE Protesters Frantically Scream N-Word at Black Cop

British journalist Paul Joseph Watson posted a video Thursday that appears to show liberal protesters shouting racist insults at uniformed ICE law enforcement officers.

Leftists caught on tape calling black ICE agents the n-word. Their "diversity" mask soon slips, doesn't it?pic.twitter.com/eGpnyHLFiR — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 12, 2018

Harsh language, including the n-word, can be heard being directed at the officers.

“I will laugh on your f***ing grave, you f***ing piece of s***,” one protester yells in the video toward the law enforcement officers. Predictably, words like “Nazis” and “fascists” are also hurled.

“You’re a f***ing ni**er to the white man,” yells another, using the incredibly offensive anti-black slur toward an African-American officer. “You’re the white man’s ni**er! Ni**er! You are the ni**er!”

If there was any question why people are rejecting unhinged liberalism and taking a second look at conservatism, this should clear it up. – READ MORE

Three House Democrats who introduced legislation to abolish ICE won’t support their own legislation now.

Earlier this week House Democrats introduced legislation to abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, and now The Hill is reporting that a group of Democrats who introduced the legislation will vote against it if Republicans bring it to the floor.

According to The Hill: “Reps. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) released a statement Thursday accusing GOP leaders of exploiting the legislation for political gain after leadership confirmed it planned to hold a vote.”

“While the Democratic lawmakers said they plan to vote against their own measure – which would create a commission to examine ICE’s responsibilities and then recommend transferring them to other agencies – they said they welcome the opportunity for debate.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1