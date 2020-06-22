Brett Favre says Colin Kaepernick should be considered a ‘hero’ like Army Ranger Pat Tillman

Brett Favre said that Colin Kaepernick, who lost his starting quarterback job to Blaine Gabbert and became a professional activist after NFL teams showed no interest in him, should be considered a “hero” like Pat Tillman, the football player who turned down a multi-million contract to become an Army Ranger following the September 11th terror attacks. Has Brett Favre taken too many hits to the head?

Favre gave an interview to TMZ Sports, where he made the bizarre comparison between the two former NFL players.

“It’s not easy for a guy his age – black or white, Hispanic, whatever – to stop something that you’ve always dreamed of doing, and put it on hold, maybe forever, for something that you believe in,” Favre said of Kaepernick.

“I can only think of right off the top of my head, Pat Tillman is another guy that did something similar,” Favre said. “And, we regard him as a hero. So, I’d assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well.” – READ MORE

