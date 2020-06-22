Austin Protesters Storm Police HQ, Haul Down American, Texas Flags. They Also Burned Them (VIDEO)

This incident happened in Austin, Texas Friday evening.

KXAN TV frames this story with the following headline:

“APD officer says protesters pulled down and burned US, Texas flags”

The video KXAN provides in a tweet in its own story shows the protesters in action. They are massed outside Austin police headquarters. They are chanting “F*** the police!” over and over again. And they lower the Texas flag while cheering. The American flag appears to have been lowered before the recording started.

One of the two photos in the tweet shows the flags burning on the ground. So there’s a bit more here than just “APD officer says…” He provides visual evidence, and someone was broadcasting the events on Facebook live. – READ MORE

