Susan Rice Shreds Trump Admin and Senate GOP: They Belong in the ‘Trash Heap of History’ (VIDEO)

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice is expressing stark disapproval of President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans.

During an interview on MSNBC’s “Unhinged” Friday, Rice offered a scathing review of the Trump administration as she described it as “racist to its core.” She also suggested that Trump’s Senate supporters belong should be in the “trash heap of history.”

Potential Biden VP Susan Rice says that the goal of this election is to “remove Donald Trump and consign those who supported him in the Senate to the trash heap of history.”

pic.twitter.com/GI997QFYLQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 19, 2020

With a timeline of racially charged incidents over the course of the last three and a half years, Rice noted the distinct difference in the description of Charlottesville protesters compared to those in support of Black Lives Matter, police brutality, and ending systemic racism against Black people.

Rice also criticized the president’s unwavering support of the Confederate legacy despite its history of disparaging the Black community. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --