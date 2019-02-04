Brett Farve Surprises Marine Vet With Super Bowl Tickets in Honor of NFL Star-Turned-Soldier Pat Tillman

Former NFL quarterback Brett Farve surprised Marine veteran Jonathan Yellowhair with two tickets to the Super Bowl as a way to honor fellow NFL player Pat Tillman.

Tillman played in the NFL for the Arizona Cardinals but ended up cutting his career short to join the Army Rangers after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. He gave up multi-million dollar contracts to serve his country overseas. Tillman died while serving in Afghanistan in 2004.

To honor Tillman’s legacy, the Pat Tillman Foundation was set up to provide assistance to U.S. military members as they attend college. Yellowhair was recently awarded the scholarship and has been using the funds to complete his education after four years in the Marine Corps.

During an interview with Fox and Friends, Yellowhair explained how Tillman inspired him to join the military. – READ MORE