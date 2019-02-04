Trump: ‘A lot of people in the NFL have been calling and thanking me’ for judicial reform

President Trump said in a new interview that “a lot of people in the NFL” have called him to thank him for passing criminal justice reform.

Trump told host Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that he has done what past presidents “tried” to do in criminal justice reform.

“Everybody wanted to do it,” he said. “And I got it done and … a lot of people in the NFL have been calling and thanking me for it.”

The Hill has reached out to the NFL for comment.

Trump, who has repeatedly railed against NFL players who kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality, said that he “took care of” the issues players have been protesting with the passage of his bipartisan criminal justice bill late last year.

“A lot of is having to do with reform, from what I understand,” he said. “Whether it’s criminal justice or whatever, it may be and they have different versions and everybody seemed to have a different version of it. But a lot of it had to do with that, and I took care of that.” – READ MORE