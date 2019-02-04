WATCH: Republican Rep. Chip Roy Presents The Case For A Southern Border Barrier, Says Pelosi Is ‘Embarrassing Herself’

On Saturday, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) appeared on “Fox & Friends” with host Pete Hegseth to discuss the ongoing border wall battle taking place between President Trump and Democratic leadership in the House and Senate.

The exchange began with Hegseth asking Roy about his experience at the border.

I spent 2 days with the Border Patrol @CBP @USBPChief down in the Rio Grande Valley. I learned a lot. 1) Fences and infrastructure work. 2) Dangerous cartels have operational control of our border. 3) Any real fix must address the asylum problem. @Foxandfriends @PeteHegseth pic.twitter.com/OFyTCZWvX0 — Rep. Chip Roy (@RepChipRoy) February 3, 2019

The speaker of the house is embarrassing herself. She should get her head out of her rear end and stop ignoring what’s happening on our southern border so that we can protect American citizens and protect the migrants who seek to come here.

And it’s not just about doing the physical barriers, it’s also about ending the asylum crisis by changing our laws that are the magnet that is endangering these kids coming across the border. And we need to change it. Frankly, this is all political posturing, and it’s embarrassing for the Speaker of the House of Representatives to be shutting down the House after less than two days last week … and have show votes instead of doing her job.– READ MORE