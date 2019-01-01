Brennan hopes GOP abandons Trump in 2019 over ‘malfeasance, corruption’

Former CIA Director John Brennan said Monday it was his “sincere hope” that enough Republicans would abandon President Trump in 2019 after learning of what he called his “malfeasance and corruption.”

“It is my sincere hope that the forthcoming exposure of your malfeasance & corruption will convince enough Republicans to abandon you in 2019,” Brennan tweeted. “We have had enough of your whining from the White House. We need an actual leader—our Nation’s future is at stake.”

It is my sincere hope that the forthcoming exposure of your malfeasance & corruption will convince enough Republicans to abandon you in 2019. We have had enough of your whining from the White House. We need an actual leader—our Nation’s future is at stake. https://t.co/dNzRGuOFdP — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) December 31, 2018

Brennan quoted a tweet from Trump where he defended his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria. Trump claimed that any other leader would have been widely praised for the move.

“I am the only person in America who could say that, ‘I’m bringing our great troops back home, with victory,’ and get BAD press,” Trump said early Monday morning. “It is Fake News and Pundits who have FAILED for years that are doing the complaining. If I stayed in Endless Wars forever, they would still be unhappy!”- READ MORE