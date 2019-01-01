Armed Man Was Headed To Church To ‘Fulfill A Prophecy,’ But A Waitress Intervened

Call it divine intervention. A felon illegally carrying a loaded firearm and wearing tactical-style clothing who said he was heading to a nearby Baptist Church to “fulfill a prophecy” was unable to carry out his alleged mission due to the quick actions of a waitress at a Mexican restaurant.

Early Sunday morning, Tony Albert, 33, was arrested and charged with illegally possessing a handgun after Texas police were alerted by Brianna Jimenez, a waitress at Las Mañanitas restaurant in Seguin, Texas.

Though Jimenez didn’t know it then, Albert, who lives over two hours away in Houston, has a lengthy criminal record that includes six arrests over nine years, multiple DUIs, assaulting a family member and disarming a cop, for which he’s currently serving two years probation.

While Jimenez had no way of knowing about his troubling rap sheet, when Albert appeared at the restaurant early Sunday morning "oddly dressed" and asking for a ride to a nearby Baptist church, his appearance and demeanor was enough to put the waitress and her mother on edge.