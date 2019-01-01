Tiffany Haddish: I Will Wear Fur Everyday Until ‘Police Stop Killing Black People’

A-list Actress And Comedian Tiffany Haddish Created A Stir Over The Weekend After Announcing That She Will Protest Law Enforcement “killing Black People” By Continuing To Wear Fur, Garnering Scorn And Praise From Fellow African-american Entertainers.
“I’mma wear it as much as possible. I don’t know if you guys know this about me, but I’m about to start protesting,” Tiffany Haddish said in a video posted to Instagram Sunday. “I’mma wear fur every day until they stop killing black people. When the police stop killing black people, I’ll stop wearing fur. It’s my new protest. So sorry, PETA! Don’t be mad at me. Be mad at the police. When they stop killing black people, I’ll stop wearing fur… Because people are important, and so are the animals.”
“The abuse of other beings will not address that… or heal ourselves,” Simmons continued. “I love you Tiffany but I wish you would reconsider this route of protest.” – READ MORE