Brennan defends criticism of Trump: ‘I don’t believe I’m being political at all’

Former CIA Director John Brennan on Sunday defended his fierce criticisms of President Trump — including calling his actions “treasonous” — saying he doesn’t believe he’s being political.

Brennan said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he has “seen the lights blinking red.”

“I think I need to speak out,” Brennan said.

“I don’t believe I’m being political at all,” he continued. “I’m not a Republican, I’m not a Democrat, and many members of the Congress over the years who have security clearances have spoken out rather forcefully against whoever was in the Oval Office if they weren’t from the same political party.”

"So now as a private citizen they're telling me that I shouldn't do that?" he added. "I'm sorry, I just fundamentally disagree with that."

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Sunday that he thinks former CIA Director John Brennan‘s rhetoric is becoming an issue “in and of itself.”

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper: “The common denominator among all of us that have been speaking up though is genuine concern about the jeopardy or threats of our institutions and values” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/OxUss0fl9s — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 19, 2018

“John and his rhetoric have become an issue in and of itself,” Clapper said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “John is subtle like a freight train and he’s gonna say what’s on his mind.”

“I think that the common denominator among all of us [in the intelligence community] that have been speaking up … is genuine concern about the jeopardy and threats to our institutions,” Clapper said.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) on Thursday took aim at Brennan for "purport[ing] to know, as fact, that the Trump campaign colluded with a foreign power."