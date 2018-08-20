Brennan one of the biggest frauds in the history of America: Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s attorney, said Sunday he would “love” to have former CIA Director John Brennan under oath, after the ex-security chief said he was considering taking legal action due to his security clearance being revoked by the president last week.

“We take his deposition right away,” Giuliani told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.” “As the plaintiff he’d have to go first. I’d volunteer to do that case for the president. I’d love to have Brennan under oath for two, three days. We’ll find out about Brennan and we’ll find out what a terrible job he did.”

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, said he would like Trump to allow him to defend him in court against any legal action Brennan might take.

“My payment for this investigation and my representation of the president is to get to depose John Brennan, one of the biggest, biggest frauds in the history of this country,” he said. – READ MORE

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Sunday that he thinks former CIA Director John Brennan‘s rhetoric is becoming an issue “in and of itself.”

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper: “The common denominator among all of us that have been speaking up though is genuine concern about the jeopardy or threats of our institutions and values” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/OxUss0fl9s — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 19, 2018

“John and his rhetoric have become an issue in and of itself,” Clapper said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “John is subtle like a freight train and he’s gonna say what’s on his mind.”

“I think that the common denominator among all of us [in the intelligence community] that have been speaking up … is genuine concern about the jeopardy and threats to our institutions,” Clapper said.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) on Thursday took aim at Brennan for “purport[ing] to know, as fact, that the Trump campaign colluded with a foreign power.” – READ MORE