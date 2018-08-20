Houston school takes down ‘sexist’ quote after social media controversy

(Meredith/CNN) — A Houston school has removed a quote popularized by a former New York madam after social media controversy over the saying, which was posted in a hallway above school lockers, according to CNN affiliate KTRK.

The quote: “The more you act like a lady, the more he’ll act like a gentleman.”

The decal letters were taken down Saturday, school district officials told KTRK.

The saying had been on a wall above lockers in Gregory-Lincoln Education Center for the Performing and Visual Arts for five years, according to KTRK, but it was removed after a mother posted an image of the quote to social media. – READ MORE

The Washington Post published an article on Monday complaining that President Trump posed next to a biker wearing a “sexist” patch on his vest.

Trump met with supporters in the “Bikers For Trump” group over the weekend and posed for photos with some of the group’s members at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey.

One of the patches seemed to ruffle the feathers of one reporter, who called it “sexist.” The patch in question features an image of a topless woman with guns covering her breasts and the caption, “I [heart] guns and t***ies.” – READ MORE