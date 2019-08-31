Chris Hayes On The Electoral College: ‘If It Wasn’t Specifically In The Constitution … It Would Be Unconstitutional’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Chris Hayes attempted to again sow distrust in the Electoral College during his show Friday night, but his comments have earned mockery on social media.

While speaking to an “All In With Chris Hayes” audience, the host suggested that the Electoral College – America’s system for selecting its president since the Constitution was written – is unconstitutional.

“The weirdest thing about the electoral college is the fact that if it wasn’t specifically in the Constitution for the presidency, it would be unconstitutional,” Hayes said.

WATCH: @chrislhayes on the electoral college: “The weirdest thing about the electoral college is the fact that if it wasn’t specifically in the Constitution for the presidency, it would be unconstitutional.” #inners pic.twitter.com/bA5n31w03y — All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) August 31, 2019

The host briefly paused and looked to the audience, as if this was supposed to be an applause line.