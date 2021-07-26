Brazen DC shooting is latest in capital as rising crime threatens US cities

Police in Washington, D.C., late Thursday appealed for the public’s help in identifying the suspects seen fleeing in a getaway car after allegedly opening fire on a bustling street about one mile away from the White House.

It was the latest is a series of shootings in the nation’s capital as Washington and other cities continue to grapple with spikes in violent crime. Last Saturday night, an MLB game in Washington was interrupted by gunfire outside the stadium, just one night after a 6-year-old girl was killed in another area of the city.

On Thursday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said it obtained video footage that showed the latest suspects jumping into an “older black sedan” and speeding off. The shooting occurred around 8:20 p.m. in the area of 14th and Riggs streets Northwest. Witnesses said they heard about 20 gunshots.

The scene was chaotic and the sound of gunfire sent a crowd running. Police arrived at the scene and found two men with gunshot wounds. They were both breathing and conscious. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A source told Fox 5 DC that one victim was hit in an arm and the other in the chest. The report said one victim appeared to be targeted and the other may have been a bystander.- READ MORE

