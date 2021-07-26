Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins, NFL players fire back at league over COVID policy targeting unvaccinated players

NFL players are firing back after the league issued a memo Thursday informing all 32 clubs that COVID outbreaks among unvaccinated players could result in the forfeiture of games and loss of play.

Arizona Cardinals veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins tweeted shortly after news broke that the new policy makes him “question my future in the NFL.”

“Never thought I would say this, but being put in a position to hurt my team because I don’t want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the NFL.”

DeAndre Hopkins deleted a tweet “questioning future” in the NFL after the league announced any team with a COVID outbreak due to unvaccinated players could result in a forfeit pic.twitter.com/PsOeCWQy4u — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 22, 2021

Hopkins deleted the tweet a short time later but sent another tweet that read “Freedom?”

Freedom? — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) July 22, 2021

The new policy is being interpreted as essentially mandating the vaccine without actually doing so. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --