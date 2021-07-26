White House Promise Shredded As Hunter Biden’s Art Gallery Confirms He Will Be Meeting With Potential Buyers

President Joe Biden’s deadbeat son snagged a gig that could bring as much as $500,000 apiece for his pedestrian artwork that includes abstract blown ink creations — as if that’s what the buyers would actually be after.

When asked about the safeguards against such an obvious hustle, White House press secretary Jen Psaki assured reporters everything would be above board.

(…)

“But all interactions regarding the selling of art and the setting of prices will be handled by a professional gallerist adhering to the highest industry standards. And any offer out of the normal course would be rejected out of hand.”

“Well, I think it would be challenging for an anonymous person who we don’t know and Hunter Biden doesn’t know to have influence,” she said. “So that’s a protection.”

Unfortunately, those assurances fell apart Thursday after it was revealed that Hunter Biden would meet with prospective buyers, thus dropping any pretense of anonymity.

The younger Biden will have two shows in the fall, one of them a private event in Los Angeles and another at New York’s Georges Bergès Gallery, and he’s expected to attend both, CBS News reported. – READ MORE

