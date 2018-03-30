Boy Writes to Trump to Help His Ailing Father Find a Kidney, Gets Touching Response

A boy from North Carolina who penned an emotional letter to President Trump after his father was placed on a waiting list to get a new kidney received a touching response from the president.

CBS News reported that Fore Putnam, 8, wrote three letters before Christmas with some assistance from his grandmother: one to the president, another to his daughter Ivanka Trump, and a third to Santa Claus pleading for his dad to get better and receive a new kidney.

On Monday afternoon, Putnam’s grandmother called him and his father to let them know that the eight-year-old received a surprise letter in the mail from the White House.

“I really thought it’s probably just a canned picture of him with some sort of canned response,” Fore’s grandmother said, describing the moment the family received the letter from the White House. “When we opened it, I was just in awe. As busy as presidents are, he took the time to write to an 8-year-old that has such a heart for his dad.”

Dear Fore,

Thank you for sharing your story with me. I am so sorry to hear that your dad is going through a difficult time. It is clear that you care so much for him. I have shared your letter with my staff, and they are working to see what help they can provide.

I can tell that you are a brave young man with a big heart. I admire your determination to make sure your dad has the support and resources he needs to feel better. I hope you know how much joy and encouragement you already bring to him.

Mrs. Trump and I will keep you and your dad in our thoughts and prayers. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1