Sick Hillary Shows Up To Rutgers Sporting An Arm Cast

Hillary Clinton, plagued by rumors of poor health during her presidential campaign, showed up for a Thursday speech at Rutgers University with a cast on her arm.

Clinton broke her wrist during her recent trip to India when she slipped and fell in a bathtub. While on that trip, she asserted that Trump supporters want to take rights away from black people and that female Trump voters were influenced by their husbands and bosses. – READ MORE

