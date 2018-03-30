Sick Hillary Shows Up To Rutgers Sporting An Arm Cast

Hillary Clinton, plagued by rumors of poor health during her presidential campaign, showed up for a Thursday speech at Rutgers University with a cast on her arm.

Hillary arrives at Rutgers with a cast on her arm – after breaking her arm on her trip to India pic.twitter.com/e0C9uYil5F — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 29, 2018

Clinton broke her wrist during her recent trip to India when she slipped and fell in a bathtub. While on that trip, she asserted that Trump supporters want to take rights away from black people and that female Trump voters were influenced by their husbands and bosses. – READ MORE

