Sick Hillary Shows Up To Rutgers Sporting An Arm Cast
Hillary Clinton, plagued by rumors of poor health during her presidential campaign, showed up for a Thursday speech at Rutgers University with a cast on her arm.
Hillary arrives at Rutgers with a cast on her arm – after breaking her arm on her trip to India pic.twitter.com/e0C9uYil5F
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 29, 2018
Clinton broke her wrist during her recent trip to India when she slipped and fell in a bathtub. While on that trip, she asserted that Trump supporters want to take rights away from black people and that female Trump voters were influenced by their husbands and bosses. – READ MORE
