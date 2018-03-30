Alleged sex-cult leader used ‘Smallville’ stars to recruit women

According to reports, actress Allison Mack is not the only “Smallville” star to have been ensnared by Keith Raniere to join his “cult” NXIVM (“Nexium”). Actress Kristin Kreuk, who played a young Lana Lang in the popular CW series, allegedly served as one of the “recruiters” for the group for around six years, finally getting out before things took a more violent turn.

Raniere, 57, was arrested by the FBI on Monday at his $10,000-per-week villa in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico, where he’d been hiding out since The New York Times published damning allegations about his alleged “sex slave” sorority, overseen by Raniere and Mack and allegedly partly funded by Seagram’s heiress, Clare Bronfman, daughter of billionaire Edgar Bronfman Sr. Raniere, called “Vanguard” by his followers, has been charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit forced labor. Mack is an unnamed co-conspirator in the charges.

According to whistleblower Frank Parlato, a former spokesman for the group who has provided detailed accounts of NXIVM and its secret sex slave sorority DOS (“Dominant Over Submissive”), both Mack and Kreuk served as recruiters for the organization beginning around 2006. According to Parlato, Kreuk first began attending meetings “around late 2005, early 2006.” – READ MORE

