Tim Allen obliterates PC on ‘Last Man Standing’ return: ‘I’m going to identify as an Asian woman’

Actor Tim Allen wasted no time blasting political correctness — with a wink and a nudge — as he was out promoting the return of conservative comedy “Last Man Standing” to television.

“We’re gonna be very politically correct,” Allen told a reporter, his tongue pressed firmly in cheek to plenty of laughter. “I’m going to identify as an Asian woman that wants to be a European man … we’ll do the journey of what it’s like to be an Asian woman in a European man’s body … I eat a lot of Ramen. It’ll be a lot of Asian dishes. It’ll be subtle.”

But then the actor and comedian got serious about the uptick in political correctness that’s resulted in a chilling effect over comedians who want to push against that envelope — himself included.

“I don’t want to be PC,” Allen continued. “For all of us in the stand-up world, all of us are seeing this and feeling this, and it’s a little dangerous and uncomfortable that there [are] things you can’t say because they might hurt people’s feelings.”

Allen also disagreed with a culture that’s “all of sudden” declared that “words matter.”

“Words mean nothing,” he added. “It’s the intent behind the words. Lenny Bruce said it. Comics play with them all the time. We joke around about words … and in my gut, words don’t matter. The intent behind the word matters. I’m a wordsmith; we play with words all the time.” – READ MORE

