Border Patrol Agent Says the Influx of Migrants ‘Absolutely’ Means More Drugs and Criminals Cross the Border

Rio Grande Valley sector chief Border Patrol agent Rodolfo Karisch claimed that the mass influx of migrants has “absolutely” prevented agents from securing the border from illegal drugs.

As IJR previously reported, the mass migration from Central America to the United States has stretched resources thin at the border. More than 1 million migrants are expected to be apprehended at the border this fiscal year, many of whom are children. Because of this, Border Patrol agents have been pulled from their posts and stationed at facilities to help with things like changing diapers and providing medical attention for migrants.

During a press conference with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Karisch said that this “absolutely” leaves the border open to drug smugglers and other criminals.