Border Patrol Agent Says the Influx of Migrants ‘Absolutely’ Means More Drugs and Criminals Cross the Border

Rio Grande Valley sector chief Border Patrol agent Rodolfo Karisch claimed that the mass influx of migrants has “absolutely” prevented agents from securing the border from illegal drugs.
As IJR previously reported, the mass migration from Central America to the United States has stretched resources thin at the border. More than 1 million migrants are expected to be apprehended at the border this fiscal year, many of whom are children. Because of this, Border Patrol agents have been pulled from their posts and stationed at facilities to help with things like changing diapers and providing medical attention for migrants.
During a press conference with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Karisch said that this “absolutely” leaves the border open to drug smugglers and other criminals.
“I only have 40 percent of the workforce to dedicate to the border security. With that, you’ve got hard drugs, you’ve got marijuana that’s still continuing to flow. You’ve got criminal aliens. Year to date, 258 MS-13 gang members, 96 18th Street gang members. Not a day goes by that I don’t see a report for someone that we’ve taken into custody that has an active arrest warrent for murder, for sexual assault, for some other crime here in the United States. That’s the reality of what we face.” – READ MORE