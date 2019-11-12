Border sheriff warns Bernie Sanders’ immigration plan would be a ‘disaster’

Sheriff Mark Dannels, who protects the southern border of Arizona, warned about the danger posed by drug cartels and argued Sen. Bernie Sanders’ immigration plan would be a “disaster” for the United States.

“If we don’t have a secure border in this country, we will have a different country. We need to stand united and the plan that Senator Sanders is putting forward is a disaster for this country,” he said, while appearing on “Cavuto Live” Saturday.

Sanders, I-Vt., has proposed a slew of initiatives, which included abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Dannels likened that plan to a state governor getting rid of sheriffs and police chiefs. “It’s no difference at the federal level,” he said.

Dannels' interview came after nine Americans lost their lives at the hands of cartel gunmen on the southern border. Dannels serves in Cochise County, which is located across the border from where the grisly attack unfolded.