Klobuchar Takes a Swing at 2020 Dem Rival, Says He Wouldn’t Be in the Race If He Were Female

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) took aim at one of her 2020 Democratic primary rivals, as said that she doesn’t believe he would still be in the presidential race if he were a woman.

Mayor of South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg was the target of her remarks.

On CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Klobuchar was asked about her previous comments made in June about her irritation with Buttigieg’s apparent inexperience.

“Could we be running with less experience than we had? I don’t think so,” she said, according to The New York Times, adding, “I don’t think people would take us seriously.”

Asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper about her remarks reported in the Times and if he’s “reading that wrong,” Klobuchar responded, “Yes,” and that she doesn’t want to “dwell on various press articles.”

She went on to suggest that “any of the candidates that were on the debate stage were more qualified than the president of the United States right now.” – READ MORE