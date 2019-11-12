Rex Tillerson fires back at accusations from Nikki Haley that he undermined Trump’s agenda

Rex Tillerson, the former secretary of state for the Trump administration, fired back at Nikki Haley over bombshell accusations she made that he had tried to undermine the president’s agenda.

Contrary to Haley’s claims, he told the New York Times on Monday that “at no time did I, nor to my direct knowledge did anyone else serving along with me, take any actions to undermine the president.”

He also appeared to take a shot at Haley, who served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations for the Trump administration, by further claiming she was rarely present at meetings.

"Ambassador Haley was rarely a participant in my many meetings and is not in a position to know what I may or may not have said to the president," Tillerson said.