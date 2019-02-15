Border Security Bill Provides Aid, Buses, Legal Shields to Migrants

Democrat Legislators Added Numerous Aid And Welfare Programs In The 2019 Spending Bill To Support The Growing Wave Of Economic Migrants, Even As They Agreed To Provide $1,375 Billion For Construction Of A Border Wall.

The border spending bill for the Department of Homeland Security offers “$192,700,000 for improved medical care, transportation, and consumables to better ensure the health and safety of migrants who are temporarily in U.S. Customs and Protection] custody,” according to a congressional Explanatory Statement of the provisions.

The spending includes funds to aid and feeds economic migrants as they journey across the border towards jobs in U.S. cities, as well as funds to bus the migrants from the border to pro-migration non-profits:

To facilitate these additional requirements, the conferees provide $192,700,000 above the request to include $128,000,000 for contract medical professionals, $40,200,000 for increased consumable commodities such as food, infant formula and diapers.

Within the $114,147,000 increase above the fiscal year 2018 funding level for the Transportation and Removal Program, ICE is directed to provide for the transportation of migrants to such shelters based on where collaborating organizations have open sheltering capacity, including during surge periods. ICE shall immediately notify the Committees in advance of any decision to deny such transportation.