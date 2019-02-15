Biden almost certain to enter 2020 race

Former Vice President Joe Biden is almost certain to enter the 2020 presidential race, according to sources familiar with his plans.

“It’s pretty clear he’s jumping in,” said one source with direct knowledge of the would-be campaign’s moves, adding that Biden is “95 percent there.”

In recent days, Biden has sought to build support from grass-roots activists and is specifically asking donors for their help in the lead-up to an announcement, according to sources.

In phone conversations, Biden has been making the case for why he’d be the best candidate in what is already a crowded field.

“Here are the facts: He’s coming off a great midterm,” said Robert Wolf, the Democratic mega-donor who confirmed he spoke to Biden on a 25-minute call on Wednesday.

“He has been the most popular surrogate during the midterms and one of the only surrogates that can play in all 50 states, and that has given him a lot of confidence that he can do well in a national election,” Wolf said. – READ MORE