Chuck Schumer Lauds America’s Enemies: They’re Better Than The U.S. On Climate Change

On Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) lauded some of America’s greatest enemies, saying they do more to combat climate change than the Trump administration.

Schumer cited Syria, North Korea, and Iran, ranting about GOP legislators, according to The Washington Free Beacon, stating:

They’re taking their lead from the president, a man who is so willfully ignorant and foolish that he thinks he’s clever by ridiculing the global scientific consensus on climate change whenever it snows. Well, the American people are not laughing. They weren’t laughing when a U.S. Senator brought a snowball to the floor of this chamber to mock climate science. They weren’t laughing when President Trump called climate change a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese. The rest of the world isn’t laughing either, not when basically every country in the world, including Syria, North Korea, Iran are working together to reduce carbon emissions while the Trump administration has forced the United States to sit on the sidelines.

The Beacon noted that in December, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg admitted that although the Trump administration pulled out of the Paris Climate Agreement, America is still meeting the agreement’s goals. Speaking on “Meet the Press,” Bloomberg answered host Chuck Todd’s question as to what would happen if the U.S. decided to rejoin the agreement by asserting, “Not a lot because we are halfway there towards meeting our goals already. Somebody said ‘Oh, you know, you’re never going to get this. It’s ridiculous to think that America is going to meet its goals.’ We’re halfway there already and there’s seven years left to go. The economics of coal means no one will stop the reduction in the amount of coal. We’ve done a bunch of things that we promised to do under that agreement that Trump said we’re not going to do; he walked away.” – READ MORE