Border Patrol Will Stop Detaining Some Illegal Immigrants Because There’s Nowhere To Put Them

The United States Customs and Border Protection Agency will begin releasing some illegal immigrant detainees — particularly those who have crossed the border with their families — because they are running out of places to house the thousands of migrants per month who are captured jumping the border, or who present themselves seeking asylum.

ABC News reports that at least 50 illegal immigrants have been released already, and more are expected to be given paper notices with court dates and sent to stay with family members in the U.S. Most of the releases are set to take place along Mexico’s border with Texas, particulalry near El Paso and McAllen — two major crossing points.

The releases are being done “to mitigate risks to both officer safety and vulnerable populations under these circumstances,” a CBP spokesperson told reporters.

“Normally, the Border Patrol would transfer the migrants to Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be ‘processed’ and in many cases placed in detention facilities. But officials said that both agencies have run out of space due to a recent influx of Central American families,” the LA Times added. – READ MORE